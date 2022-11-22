Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$5.1m worth sales made by T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insiders this past year

While T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.0%, they need remain vigilant. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$5.1m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At T-Mobile US

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Katz, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$145 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$150. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 17% of Michael Katz's stake.

Insiders in T-Mobile US didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At T-Mobile US Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at T-Mobile US. In total, insiders sold US$522k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does T-Mobile US Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. T-Mobile US insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The T-Mobile US Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought T-Mobile US stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for T-Mobile US and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

