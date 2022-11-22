Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$5.1m worth sales made by T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insiders this past year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.0%, they need remain vigilant. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$5.1m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for T-Mobile US

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At T-Mobile US

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Katz, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$145 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$150. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 17% of Michael Katz's stake.

Insiders in T-Mobile US didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At T-Mobile US Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at T-Mobile US. In total, insiders sold US$522k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does T-Mobile US Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. T-Mobile US insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The T-Mobile US Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought T-Mobile US stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for T-Mobile US and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • India govt to give additional funds for rural schemes to ease pain - source

    The Indian government will likely raise its allocation to the rural development ministry by 18% to 1.60 trillion Indian rupees ($14.19 billion) for the current fiscal year, partly to bolster its job scheme, a top government source told Reuters. India had allocated 1.36 trillion rupees for 2022/23 for various schemes in the hinterland, but the stress in rural areas has led to increased demand for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, or MNREGA, the country's only minimum job guarantee scheme, which pays $2 to $3 a day. India's finance and rural development ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

  • Gujarat stray cattle: India man jailed for letting cows roam streets

    A court in Gujarat state convicted the man for letting cattle stray and endangering people’s lives.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Bitcoin tumbles to fresh lows and Grayscale trust discount worsens as Genesis denies imminent bankruptcy

    Bitcoin traders were spooked by a report that digital-asset brokerage Genesis told investors it might need to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise money.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Crumbling FTX Empire Holds $1.2B Cash Reserves

    The bankrupt crypto exchange FTX owes around $3.1 billion to its top 50 creditors.

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Falls to 2-Year Low on Renewed Contagion Fears

    ALSO: Singapore's central bank is under scrutiny over whether Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange received favorable regulatory treatment, Sam Reynolds writes.

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • South Korean firm to spend $3.2B in TN, create 1,000 jobs in what governor calls historic investment

    LG Chem plans to spend $3 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leader in the digital security analytics industry. Sitting at the intersection of data analytics and cybersecurity, Splunk helps organizations monitor their software operations more efficiently and effectively. Splunk stock took a beating over the past year, as investors fled from growth stocks with aggressive valuations.

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss 11 high-dividend stocks picked by billionaire Gabelli. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked By Billionaire Gabelli. Mario Gabelli initially rose to prominence through his successful bets on media and […]

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • India's Essar Group is debt-free after repaying $25 billion

    India's Essar Group has become debt-free, having settled the remainder of its $25 billion debt after the sale of two ports and a power plant to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Ltd (AM/NS), the group said on Monday. Essar, built by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia, has sold some of its assets in sectors such as telecom, oil refining and steel over the years to settle its $25 billion debt.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Crashed 8% This Morning

    Shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) turned into a one-car pileup Monday morning, falling 8% through 10:30 a.m. ET after Barron's reported over the weekend on apparent defects in the cars that owners say can turn the $150,000 EV into a "5,000 pound brick." Barron's cites "dozens of complaints" about Lucid's marquee Lucid Air luxury electric sedan -- which may not sound like a lot, but for a company that's only sold 2,500 units so far, even just a few dozen complaints would imply a 1% failure rate. According to the reports, Lucid Air may be prone to software bugs in its display screens, driving forward when put in reverse, or even losing power entirely in the middle of the road.

  • Genesis Bankruptcy Jitters Send Bitcoin to Fresh Low

    The troubled crypto investment bank is in talks with potential investors for at least $1 billion in fresh capital, according to a Bloomberg report.

  • The bear market will end early next year and create a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says

    Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson says there's a buying opportunity on the way, but the path to get there is going to be "really tricky."