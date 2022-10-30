Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$9.3m worth sales made by Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) insiders this past year

While Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 8.7%, they shouldn't let their guards down. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$9.3m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Humana Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Bruce Broussard, sold US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$457 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$555). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13% of Bruce Broussard's holding.

Humana insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Humana Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Humana. In total, Chief Legal Officer Joseph Ventura dumped US$621k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Humana

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Humana insiders own about US$150m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Humana Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Humana stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Humana is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Humana and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

