Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$2.7m worth sales made by Aon plc (NYSE:AON) insiders this past year

Despite a 7.2% gain in Aon plc's (NYSE:AON) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$2.7m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Aon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Eric Andersen, for US$2.1m worth of shares, at about US$283 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$296). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 5.7% of Eric Andersen's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.3m for 4.60k shares. But they sold 9.65k shares for US$2.7m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Aon than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Aon Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Aon. We can see that insider Byron Spruell paid US$117k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Aon Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Aon insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$702m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Aon Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aon. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Aon has 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

