Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$1.8m worth sales made by Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) insiders this past year

While Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 11%, they need remain vigilant. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$1.8m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atlassian

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Revenue Officer, Cameron Deatsch, for US$520k worth of shares, at about US$117 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$182, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 3.4% of Cameron Deatsch's stake.

Atlassian insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Atlassian Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Atlassian. In total, insiders sold US$1.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Atlassian insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about US$20b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Atlassian Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Atlassian you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

