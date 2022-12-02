Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$8.2m worth sales made by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) insiders this past year

While Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 4.6%, they shouldn't let their guards down. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$8.2m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pfizer

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Mikael Dohlsten, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$49.36 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$51.08, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16% of Mikael Dohlsten's holding.

Insiders in Pfizer didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Pfizer Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Pfizer insiders own 0.04% of the company, worth about US$108m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pfizer Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Pfizer insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Pfizer insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Pfizer has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

