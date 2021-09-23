Shareholders in mCloud Technologies (CVE:MCLD) are in the red if they invested three years ago

It is a pleasure to report that the mCloud Technologies Corp. (CVE:MCLD) is up 43% in the last quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 34% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

mCloud Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, mCloud Technologies grew revenue at 78% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 10% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It's possible that the prior share price assumed unrealistically high future growth. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

mCloud Technologies shareholders are down 6.2% for the year, but the broader market is up 36%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 10% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand mCloud Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for mCloud Technologies (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

