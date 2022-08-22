Shareholders in Mears Group (LON:MER) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last month. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 50% in that half decade.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for Mears Group

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Mears Group's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 0.4% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 13% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 10.70.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Mears Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Mears Group, it has a TSR of -42% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Mears Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.8% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mears Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Mears Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Mears Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • This miner is dirt cheap and has a growing dividend – investors are mad to ignore it

    A deteriorating global economic outlook may dissuade some investors from buying shares at the moment. They may naturally feel there is a greater risk of loss as stock markets have largely been falling since the start of the year.

  • Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in September 2020. The cloud-based data warehousing company went public at $120 per share, then more than doubled on its first trade to $245.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • 4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    It's no wonder the S&P 500 and tech-centric Nasdaq Composite fell firmly into bear market territory. For patient investors with an eye for innovation, it's the perfect time to go shopping for growth stocks. The Nasdaq 100 is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • While shareholders of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    It's been a soft week for Shopify Inc. ( NYSE:SHOP ) shares, which are down 16%. But that doesn't change the fact that...

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    The pot industry is just getting started, making it the right time to buy these stocks at a discount.

  • This Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Aristocrats to Help Supplement Income in Retirement

    In addition to bonds and risk-free assets like Treasury notes or certificates of deposit, dividend stocks can be an excellent way to supplement income in retirement. This class of companies has paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, which adds a layer of trust to the investment thesis. What's more, Dividend Aristocrats tend to be industry-leading companies with diverse and global businesses.

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • Michael Burry Sold All of His Holdings and Bought This Controversial Stock

    Michael Burry has made a name for himself within the investing world and beyond over the years, as his bet on the subprime housing market crash was the basis for the movie The Big Short. Because of the prescience of this investment and the additional attention it garnered thanks to the movie, many investors like to track Burry's portfolio moves. According to the latest 13F filing, Burry's Scion Asset Management sold out of all of its previous holdings, including the likes of Booking Holdings, Bristol Myers Squibb, and even his infamous Apple puts, and now holds just one newly initiated position in a single controversial stock: Geo Group (NYSE: GEO).

  • Largest U.S. Pension Bought Up EV Stocks Rivian and Li Auto. It Sold Zoom and Sirius.

    Calpers added to positions in electric-vehicle makers Rivian and Li Auto, and reduced investments in Zoom and Sirius in the second quarter.

  • Wall Street is warning investors not to try to time the bottom in stocks - with the bear market potentially dragging on into 2023

    Strategists at big banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have warned investors not to buy stocks just yet, despite the recent sustained rally.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway initiated a small stake in the digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is also a big auto lender. In the second quarter of the year, Berkshire more than tripled its position in the stock, purchasing more than 21 million shares in the quarter. With Buffett and Berkshire buying heavily now, is Ally a buy?

  • U.S. dollar is now slicing through key technical levels ‘like a hot knife in butter’

    The U.S. dollar is on the upswing again and headed toward the year-to-date highs seen in mid-July following a period of relative dormancy for the last month.

  • Here are 5 reasons that the bull run in stocks may be about to morph back into a bear market

    July and August were good months for equity bulls. But the bears might soon retake the upper hand, one Wall Street strategist warned.

  • 65 Million Reasons to Invest in This Recent Warren Buffett-Backed IPO

    Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway have invested in a few initial public offerings in recent years.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    A distressed market can be a scary place to invest your hard-earned money. Generally, companies that consistently pay and hike dividends are stable and safe stocks, so investors looking to earn some regular income in a volatile market should consider solid dividend stocks. Its consistent dividend hikes for 66 years are a sign of how secure the company is amid market highs and lows.

  • 3 Cryptos I Would Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Do you remember the heady days of 2021, when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged past $60,000, and the entire crypto market was hitting new heights? There were plenty of people saying that they wish they had bought Bitcoin when it was $20,000 or that they wish they had bought Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) below $2,000. Bitcoin has shown some signs of life as of late, rallying 33% off the 52-week low of $17,664 that it hit in June.