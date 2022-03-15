Shareholders in Mears Group (LON:MER) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the Mears Group plc (LON:MER) share price dropped 64% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 14% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 10% in the same time period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Mears Group

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Mears Group became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The revenue decline of 2.8% isn't too bad. But if the market expected durable top line growth, then that could explain the share price weakness.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that Mears Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Mears Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Mears Group, it has a TSR of -59% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Mears Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 2.3% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mears Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Mears Group you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Former Nintendo America president left GameStop's board because leadership refused to explain how they would turn the company around

    Former Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime left GameStop's board of directors after serving barely a year.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Ford Stock Is Down For a Very Odd Reason. No, Production Guidance Wasn’t Cut.

    Automotive News reported that Ford is planning for a 12% drop in U.S. deliveries in 2022. That wasn't the right number and it has been corrected. Ford shares are still down.

  • HBO Max and Discovery Plus Will Be Combined Into One Platform

    Discovery — which is about to become Warner Bros. Discovery within the next month, when its merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia closes — has confirmed its plans to combine its current streaming service Discovery Plus and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max into one service, rather than offer the two platforms as a bundle. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who […]

  • AT&T (T) Affirms 2022 View, Offers Long-Term Growth Targets

    While affirming guidance for 2022, AT&T (T) shed some light on its business transformation initiatives and offered an outlook of the standalone company for 2023 and beyond.

  • How Wall Street star Cathie Wood is defying her doubters

    Do you believe in Cathie Wood? Wall Street's star stock picker has seen her fortunes wane over the past year as her flagship tech innovation fund slid more than 50%, losing $13 billion in market value. "People like to bet on somebody and look someone in their face and see their conviction," said Tom Lydon, an asset management veteran.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The stock market is highly volatile. Many of the high-flying growth stocks from the past few years have been hammered especially hard. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out in my view as an ideal growth stock to buy even during these tumultuous times.

  • The stock market's fear index is sending mixed signals to investors and that could mean a bottom is near, Fundstrat says

    Whenever the VIX fell 5% on the same day the S&P 500 fell 1%, stocks were positive one year later 100% of the time.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured B

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 6% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 6% Yield. Monthly dividend stocks are a steady source of passive income for people who plan their retirement around dividends. In this […]

  • Tata appoints N Chandrasekaran as Air India chairman

    Tata Group has appointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman of its Air India airline, a company spokesperson said on Monday, weeks after it acquired the former state-run carrier in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal. Chandrasekaran is chairman of the autos-to-salt Tata Group and several of its companies, including Tata Motors.

  • UPS's Massive Dividend Raise Reflects Strength

    A look at why the nearly 50% increase made sense

  • Marketmind: COVID comes back

    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.

  • Stock market’s Monday rally can’t halt death cross forming in S&P 500 amid inflation fears, Russia-Ukraine clash

    The S&P 500 index closes in on a death cross Monday, an ominous chart pattern that underscores a market downtrend.

  • Textron's (TXT) Arm Inks Helicopter Supply Deal in Switzerland

    Textron (TXT) announces that it has further strengthened its presence in Switzerland by clinching three purchase agreements with customers in Switzerland for its helicopters.