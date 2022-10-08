Shareholders in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand (NZSE:MCK) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (NZSE:MCK) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 32% over a half decade.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 10% each year. The share price decline of 7% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. So investors might expect EPS to bounce back -- or they may have previously foreseen the EPS decline.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's TSR for the last 5 years was -23%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

The total return of 15% received by Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -14%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 4% per year over the last five years. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Buying gold? 4 things you need to know

    There are multiple advantages to buying gold that purchasers should be aware of.

  • Now Playing: The Bad News Bulls Meet AMD and the Jobs Report

    No one wants to take on risk in the stock market when they can get 4% in a Treasury guaranteed, with no risk.

  • Stocks drop as jobs report suggests more rate hikes

    STORY: Wall Street fell sharply on Friday, pushing the S&P 500 to a fourth straight weekly decline despite a two-day rally earlier in the week.The Dow fell more than 2%. The S&P 500 dropped 2.8%, while the Nasdaq lost 3.8%.A solid September jobs report from the Labor Department suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course with its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign, which Pacer ETFs president Sean O'Hara said would put further downward pressure on the stock market."I mean, I think that today's jobs report has sort of dashed everybody's hopes, if you will, in the short run. Right? I mean, so I think that's one of the key things to watch is if we start to see, you know, unemployment rise, you know, then I think that's you know, that's the other side of the Fed mandate, right, is control prices and inflation and then work towards full employment. So if it looks like what they're doing to fight one is having a negative or deleterious effect on the other than that could really be the, you know, the driver to make them sort of slow down a little."Semiconductor stocks were among the biggest percentage losers on Friday, after a warning from Advanced Micro Devices, which said its third-quarter revenue estimates were about $1 billion lower than previously forecast.AMD's peers Qualcomm, Intel and Nvidia all fell with it, losing more than 3%, 5% and 8%, respectively.And shares of FedEx slid after an internal memo seen by Reuters showed the division that handles most e-commerce deliveries expects to lower volume forecasts as its customers plan to ship fewer holiday packages.

  • 3 Value Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in October

    What is a value stock? Many investors -- including Warren Buffett -- would say that both growth and value stocks are tied at the hip and that investors are just looking to buy shares in a company at a discount to the cash it will generate for shareholders. Value stocks are generally classified as stocks with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below the market average, while growth stocks are ones with fast-growing financials, regardless of what their earnings multiples are.

  • Italy eyes US-style Compass Call electronic-attack jets

    Test flights are now being undertaken in the United States of a G550 converted into an EC-37B Compass Call electronic-attack jet.

  • Betting on flexibility, China's Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to lease a car with a 75 gigawatt hour battery for 1,199-1,295 euros ($1,171-$1,264) a month depending on the length of the subscription, which can be as short as a month. The plan is the latest unconventional move by the company, which already allows customers to rent rather than buy the battery - the most expensive part of an electric vehicle (EV).

  • Truss’s Approval Rating Plumbs New Lows After Party Conference

    (Bloomberg) -- Little more than a month into the job, Liz Truss has the lowest approval rating of any UK prime minister since Opinium began conducting polls.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatUkraine Latest: Russia Names New General; Blast Hits Crimea SpanHe

  • Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil company profits to punish them for what he called “rank price gouging." California has the second-highest gas tax in the country and other environmental rules that increase the cost of fuel in the nation's most populous state.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?

    What do Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet have in common? The company develops ready-made and customizable AI solutions for hundreds of companies across different industries, which can materially accelerate their adoption of advanced technology. Cloud-computing technology is key to businesses that operate online in any capacity, and the three leading providers of cloud services happen to be Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock's Reverse Split Is a Warning Sign

    Wall Street tends to give stock splits more weight than they should have. Annaly's reverse split, however, might be a genuine warning sign.

  • Did Warren Buffett Go Bargain Hunting During the Recent Market Meltdown?

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett's famous advice for investors is to be "fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." Buffett has seemingly walked the walk as well, with his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) having purchased more than $57 billion of equities through the first six months of the year. In a little more than a month, Berkshire will submit its 13F regulatory filing for the public to see what stocks the company bought and sold in the third quarter of the year, which includes the months of July, August, and September.

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • There's Nothing Amazon or FedEx Can Do to Slow Down This Warehouse Landlord

    Amazon and FedEx are pulling back, but don't read too deeply into that when it comes to Prologis' future.

  • Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

    It's impossible to predict when the market will make a full recovery, but buying quality stocks is still in investors' control.

  • Will the stock market be open on Columbus Day?

    Here are the markets that will be open on Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, on Monday, Oct. 10.

  • Why I Can't Get Enough of This Passive-Income Juggernaut

    I love to own income-producing investments because that passive cash flow gives me more financial flexibility. I can use it to grow my passive income, make other investments or purchases, or help cover expenses in an emergency.

  • Tampa property insurer exposed to potentially billions in Hurricane Ian losses

    The subsidiaries of Tampa-based HCI Group, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance and TypTap Insurance Co., hold 26,200 policies in force that amount to more than $10 billion in exposure in the six-county Southwest Florida region where Hurricane Ian made landfall. One estimate places the total insured losses from Hurricane Ian at up to $57 billion, which doesn’t include flood claims taken on by the National Flood Insurance Program.

  • Should Investors Buy Alphabet Stock Before It's Too Late?

    Alphabet recently dipped below the $100 a share level after routinely trading over $2,000 pre-split. The lower price makes the stock more attainable to many investors and offers a great chance to buy Alphabet shares for the long haul.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.