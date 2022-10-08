Shareholders in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand (NZSE:MCK) are in the red if they invested five years ago

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (NZSE:MCK) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 32% over a half decade.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 10% each year. The share price decline of 7% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. So investors might expect EPS to bounce back -- or they may have previously foreseen the EPS decline.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's TSR for the last 5 years was -23%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

The total return of 15% received by Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -14%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 4% per year over the last five years. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

