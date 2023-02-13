Shareholders in Mind Gym (LON:MIND) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 60% decline in the share price in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 47% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Mind Gym's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 27% each year. So do you think it's a coincidence that the share price has dropped 26% per year, a very similar rate to the EPS? We don't. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time, despite the disappointment. In this case, it seems that the EPS is guiding the share price.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Mind Gym shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 47%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 1.2%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 17% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Mind Gym (2 are significant) that you should be aware of.

