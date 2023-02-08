Shareholders in Minto Metals (CVE:MNTO) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Minto Metals Corp. (CVE:MNTO) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 52% in that time. Because Minto Metals hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 21% in thirty days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Minto Metals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Minto Metals increased its revenue by 54%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 52%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We doubt Minto Metals shareholders are happy with the loss of 52% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 0.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 9.2%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Minto Metals better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Minto Metals (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

