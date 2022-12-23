Shareholders in Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) have lost 51%, as stock drops 4.2% this past week

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) stock has had a really bad year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 51%. Mister Car Wash may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

With the stock having lost 4.2% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Mister Car Wash managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Mister Car Wash's revenue is actually up 17% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Mister Car Wash shareholders are happy with the loss of 51% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 5.0%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mister Car Wash better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mister Car Wash you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

