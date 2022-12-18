Shareholders in Nabaltec (ETR:NTG) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Nabaltec AG (ETR:NTG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 35% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Nabaltec managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.0%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Nabaltec managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Nabaltec has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Nabaltec in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Nabaltec shareholders did even worse, losing 35% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Nabaltec you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

