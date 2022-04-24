Shareholders in Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 67% in the last quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 40% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Nanoco Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years Nanoco Group saw its revenue shrink by 48% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 12% compound, over three years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. It would probably be worth asking whether the company can fund itself to profitability. The company will need to return to revenue growth as quickly as possible, if it wants to see some enthusiasm from investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Nanoco Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 0.4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Nanoco Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

