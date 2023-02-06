Shareholders in NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 66% in that time. NeoVolta may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 45% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

NeoVolta wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

NeoVolta's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 19%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price drop of 66% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Fingers crossed this is the low ebb for the stock. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We doubt NeoVolta shareholders are happy with the loss of 66% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.1%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 45%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for NeoVolta (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

