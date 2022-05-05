Shareholders in Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) are in the red if they invested five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. Zooming in on an example, the Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) share price dropped 51% in the last half decade. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. Even worse, it's down 12% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 7.5% in the same time period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Net 1 UEPS Technologies saw its revenue shrink by 39% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 9% annually during that time. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 2.8% in the twelve months, Net 1 UEPS Technologies shareholders did even worse, losing 6.6%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 9% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Net 1 UEPS Technologies (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

