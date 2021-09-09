Shareholders Would Not Be Objecting To Best of the Best PLC's (LON:BOTB) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

The performance at Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) has been quite strong recently and CEO Will Hindmarch has played a role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 15 September 2021. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Will Hindmarch Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Best of the Best PLC has a market capitalization of UK£62m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£267k over the year to April 2021. That's a modest increase of 7.7% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at UK£170.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under UK£145m, the reported median total CEO compensation was UK£221k. From this we gather that Will Hindmarch is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Will Hindmarch also holds UK£20m worth of Best of the Best stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2019 Proportion (2021) Salary UK£170k UK£150k 64% Other UK£97k UK£98k 36% Total Compensation UK£267k UK£248k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 81% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 19% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Best of the Best allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Best of the Best PLC's Growth

Over the past three years, Best of the Best PLC has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 110% per year. Its revenue is up 157% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Best of the Best PLC Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Best of the Best PLC for providing a total return of 187% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 4 warning signs for Best of the Best (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

