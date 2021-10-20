Shareholders Would Not Be Objecting To Michael Hill International Limited's (ASX:MHJ) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) recently and CEO Daniel Bracken deserves a mention for their role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 27 October 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Daniel Bracken Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Michael Hill International Limited has a market capitalization of AU$392m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$1.7m for the year to June 2021. That's a notable increase of 58% on last year. We note that the salary of AU$1.03m makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from AU$134m to AU$535m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was AU$1.6m. From this we gather that Daniel Bracken is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Daniel Bracken also holds AU$2.2m worth of Michael Hill International stock directly under their own name.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary AU$1.0m AU$905k 60% Other AU$696k AU$186k 40% Total Compensation AU$1.7m AU$1.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 37% of total compensation represents salary and 63% is other remuneration. Michael Hill International is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Michael Hill International Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, Michael Hill International Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 12% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 13% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Michael Hill International Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 78% over three years, Michael Hill International Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for Michael Hill International (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

