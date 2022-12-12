Shareholders in Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 58% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Nurix Therapeutics because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 24% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Nurix Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Nurix Therapeutics increased its revenue by 35%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 58%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Nurix Therapeutics is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Nurix Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Nurix Therapeutics shareholders are down 58% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 19%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 24% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Nurix Therapeutics .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

