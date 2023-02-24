Shareholders in Only World Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OWG) are in the red if they invested five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Only World Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OWG) share price has gained 26% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 57% during that time. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Only World Group Holdings Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Only World Group Holdings Berhad reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 24% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 9% annually during that time. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Only World Group Holdings Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Only World Group Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Only World Group Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Only World Group Holdings Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

