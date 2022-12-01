Shareholders Are Optimistic That HRnetGroup (SGX:CHZ) Will Multiply In Value

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at HRnetGroup (SGX:CHZ), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for HRnetGroup:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = S$79m ÷ (S$499m - S$108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, HRnetGroup has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

View our latest analysis for HRnetGroup

roce

In the above chart we have measured HRnetGroup's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering HRnetGroup here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of HRnetGroup's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 20% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 32% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Our Take On HRnetGroup's ROCE

HRnetGroup has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And given the stock has only risen 23% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if HRnetGroup is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

Story continues

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for HRnetGroup you'll probably want to know about.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here