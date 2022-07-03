Shareholders Are Optimistic That Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Multiply In Value

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Pool (NASDAQ:POOL), we liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pool is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$937m ÷ (US$3.9b - US$958m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Pool has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Pool's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Pool.

The Trend Of ROCE

Pool deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 32% and the business has deployed 286% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Pool can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On a side note, Pool has done well to reduce current liabilities to 25% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

Pool has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 207% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

