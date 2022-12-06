Shareholders Are Optimistic That Sheng Siong Group (SGX:OV8) Will Multiply In Value

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Sheng Siong Group's (SGX:OV8) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sheng Siong Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = S$158m ÷ (S$697m - S$229m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Sheng Siong Group has an ROCE of 34%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Sheng Siong Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sheng Siong Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Sheng Siong Group. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 34% and the business has deployed 81% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 111% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Like most companies, Sheng Siong Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

