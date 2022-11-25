Shareholders Are Optimistic That Vulcan Steel (ASX:VSL) Will Multiply In Value

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Vulcan Steel's (ASX:VSL) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Vulcan Steel, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = NZ$197m ÷ (NZ$795m - NZ$211m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Vulcan Steel has an ROCE of 34%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Vulcan Steel's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Vulcan Steel's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Vulcan Steel's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 208% more capital in the last four years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 34%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last four years, the reduction in current liabilities to 27% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Vulcan Steel's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Vulcan Steel has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last year, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One final note, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Vulcan Steel (including 3 which are a bit concerning) .

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

