Shareholders in Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 15%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 13%. Pebble Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. It's down 25% in about a quarter.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Pebble Group managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Pebble Group's revenue is actually up 3.2% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Pebble Group

A Different Perspective

While Pebble Group shareholders are down 15% for the year, the market itself is up 13%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 25% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pebble Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Pebble Group you should be aware of.

