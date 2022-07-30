Shareholders in Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are in the red if they invested three years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) share price has gained some 335% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Regrettably, the share price slid 59% in that period. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Powerbridge Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Powerbridge Technologies saw its revenue grow by 7.4% per year, compound. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 17% for the last three years. It can be well worth keeping an eye on growth stocks that disappoint the market, because sometimes they re-accelerate. After all, growing a business isn't easy, and the process will not always be smooth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Powerbridge Technologies' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Powerbridge Technologies' total shareholder return last year was 12%. This recent result is much better than the 17% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Powerbridge Technologies that you should be aware of.

Powerbridge Technologies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

