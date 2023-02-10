Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Benchmark Holdings plc's (LON:BMK) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

As many shareholders of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) will be aware, they have not made a gain on their investment in the past three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 16 February 2023 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Trond Williksen Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Benchmark Holdings plc has a market capitalization of UK£273m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£841k for the year to September 2022. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at UK£410k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the British Food industry with market capitalizations between UK£165m and UK£660m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was UK£832k. So it looks like Benchmark Holdings compensates Trond Williksen in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Trond Williksen also holds UK£100k worth of Benchmark Holdings stock directly under their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary UK£410k UK£403k 49% Other UK£431k UK£414k 51% Total Compensation UK£841k UK£818k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 48% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 52% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Benchmark Holdings and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Benchmark Holdings plc's Growth

Benchmark Holdings plc's earnings per share (EPS) grew 54% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 27%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Benchmark Holdings plc Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 13% for the shareholders, Benchmark Holdings plc would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Benchmark Holdings that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

