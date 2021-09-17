Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Trakm8 Holdings PLC's (LON:TRAK) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The underwhelming share price performance of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 23 September 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

See our latest analysis for Trakm8 Holdings

Comparing Trakm8 Holdings PLC's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Trakm8 Holdings PLC has a market capitalization of UK£10m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£289k over the year to March 2021. There was no change in the compensation compared to last year. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists entirely of the salary, worth UK£289k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below UK£145m, reported a median total CEO compensation of UK£289k. This suggests that Trakm8 Holdings remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, John Watkins also holds UK£1.6m worth of Trakm8 Holdings stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component

2021

2020

Proportion (2021)

Salary

UK£289k

UK£289k

100%

Other

-

-

-

Total Compensation

UK£289k

UK£289k

100%

On an industry level, roughly 80% of total compensation represents salary and 20% is other remuneration. At the company level, Trakm8 Holdings pays John Watkins solely through a salary, preferring to go down a conventional route. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

Trakm8 Holdings PLC's Growth

Trakm8 Holdings PLC's earnings per share (EPS) grew 7.6% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 18% over the last year.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Trakm8 Holdings PLC Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -66% over three years, Trakm8 Holdings PLC shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Trakm8 Holdings rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 3 warning signs for Trakm8 Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Trakm8 Holdings is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock-market investors brace for ‘quadruple witching’ this Friday

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • Ignore the Billionaire Space Race. What SpaceX’s Historic Flight Really Means.

    The space race isn’t really about three billionaires competing with each other. It’s about a new era of human spaceflight and space tourism.

  • Second inmate gets life term for killing Iowa prison workers

    A second inmate received a life sentence Wednesday for the beating deaths of two Iowa prison workers during a failed escape attempt in March. Michael Dutcher, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte.

  • Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

    President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. The security initiative, unveiled this week, appears to have brought Biden’s summer of love with Europe to an abrupt end.

  • Hot tubs and secret tunnels: Mexico raffles off narco houses

    The house featuring a hot tub with a secret tunnel that El Chapo used to avoid capture is one of 22 properties seized from kingpins that Mexico raffled off yesterday in a special edition of the lotería.What’s happening: The property in Sinaloa was one of the prizes, along with mansions that once belonged to Amado Carrillo, alias “El Señor de los Cielos,” and U.S.-born Édgar Valdez Villarreal, aka “La Barbie.” Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The winning

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • A Chinese property giant is a $300 billion time bomb for Beijing

    For decades, the Chinese developer Evergrande Group was an embodiment of the success of the rapidly growing Chinese economy. Increasing disposable personal income fueled a growing passion for purchasing property which in turned propelled the rise of Evergrande, as well as its billionaire founder Xu Jiayin. Evergrande is a bellwether for the sector, given its gigantic footprint across the country of more than 1,000 projects.

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys.

    If it's a stash of emergency cash, that's what you need to accept. Instead, look at putting that cash into solid companies that pay decent dividends. Here are two that you can consider investing in now -- and even plan to build over time when the market does offer more of a discount.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • Lucid is the next Tesla, BofA says, dubbing it one of the most legitimate electric car startups

    BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • If You Invested $2,000 in Moderna Stock in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of the hottest biotechs on the market thanks to its rapid development of a functional coronavirus vaccine. With an abundance of fanfare, Moderna went public in late 2018, and it was the largest biotech initial public offering (IPO) in history at the time. In particular, management had already started to accentuate critical capabilities like the potential for rapid and inexpensive research and development (R&D) compared with that necessary for older non-mRNA vaccine technologies like modified adenoviruses.

  • AMC Will Accept Cryptos Other Than Bitcoin. These Digital Currencies Are Rising.

    The movie-theater chain and favorite among individual investors previously announced it would accept Bitcoin for ticket and concession payments.