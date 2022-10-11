Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Meridian Energy Limited's (NZSE:MEL) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

In the past three years, the share price of Meridian Energy Limited (NZSE:MEL) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 17 October 2022 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Check out our latest analysis for Meridian Energy

How Does Total Compensation For Neal Barclay Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Meridian Energy Limited has a market capitalization of NZ$12b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth NZ$2.1m over the year to June 2022. We note that's a small decrease of 7.3% on last year. We note that the salary of NZ$1.09m makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between NZ$7.2b and NZ$22b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was NZ$1.4m. Hence, we can conclude that Neal Barclay is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Neal Barclay also holds NZ$2.1m worth of Meridian Energy stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary NZ$1.1m NZ$1.1m 51% Other NZ$1.0m NZ$1.2m 49% Total Compensation NZ$2.1m NZ$2.3m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 71% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 29% of the pie. Meridian Energy pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Story continues

A Look at Meridian Energy Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Meridian Energy Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 9.7% per year. It saw its revenue drop 6.6% over the last year.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Meridian Energy Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 0.1% over three years, some Meridian Energy Limited investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Meridian Energy that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here