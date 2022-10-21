Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Clean Seas Seafood Limited's (ASX:CSS) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

In the past three years, the share price of Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 28 October 2022. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Clean Seas Seafood Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Clean Seas Seafood Limited has a market capitalization of AU$89m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$715k for the year to June 2022. That's a notable increase of 48% on last year. In particular, the salary of AU$428.5k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$316m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$361k. Hence, we can conclude that Rob Gratton is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Rob Gratton also holds AU$244k worth of Clean Seas Seafood stock directly under their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$428k AU$382k 60% Other AU$287k AU$101k 40% Total Compensation AU$715k AU$483k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 73% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 27% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Clean Seas Seafood allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Clean Seas Seafood Limited's Growth Numbers

Clean Seas Seafood Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 45% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 37% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Clean Seas Seafood Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -36% over three years, Clean Seas Seafood Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) in Clean Seas Seafood we think you should know about.

Important note: Clean Seas Seafood is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

