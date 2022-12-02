Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited's (JSE:APN) CEO Compensation

Performance at Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (JSE:APN) has been reasonably good and CEO Stephen Saad has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 08 December 2022. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

How Does Total Compensation For Stephen Saad Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of R63b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of R23m for the year to June 2022. That's slightly lower by 4.3% over the previous year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at R8.7m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between R34b and R109b had a median total CEO compensation of R19m. So it looks like Aspen Pharmacare Holdings compensates Stephen Saad in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Stephen Saad also holds R7.1b worth of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary R8.7m R8.4m 37% Other R15m R16m 63% Total Compensation R23m R24m 100%

Talking in terms of the broader industry, salary and other compensation roughly make up 50% each, of the total compensation. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 58% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 2.2% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 25% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

