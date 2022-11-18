Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With PZ Cussons plc's (LON:PZC) CEO Compensation

Performance at PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) has been reasonably good and CEO Jonathan Myers has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 24 November 2022. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Comparing PZ Cussons plc's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that PZ Cussons plc has a market capitalization of UK£856m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£1.2m for the year to May 2022. That's a notable decrease of 24% on last year. We note that the salary of UK£587.9k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from UK£340m to UK£1.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was UK£1.3m. From this we gather that Jonathan Myers is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Jonathan Myers holds UK£208k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary UK£588k UK£575k 51% Other UK£563k UK£943k 49% Total Compensation UK£1.2m UK£1.5m 100%

On an industry level, around 41% of total compensation represents salary and 59% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that PZ Cussons pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

PZ Cussons plc's Growth

Over the past three years, PZ Cussons plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 16% per year. Its revenue is down 1.7% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has PZ Cussons plc Been A Good Investment?

PZ Cussons plc has generated a total shareholder return of 12% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 1 warning sign for PZ Cussons that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

