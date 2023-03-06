Shareholders in ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 49%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 6.1%. ProSomnus may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 42% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that ProSomnus didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year ProSomnus saw its revenue grow by 43%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 49% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

A Different Perspective

We doubt ProSomnus shareholders are happy with the loss of 49% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 6.1%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 42% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for ProSomnus (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

