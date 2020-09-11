Would Shareholders Who Purchased Kelly Services' (NASDAQ:KELY.A) Stock Year Be Happy With The Share price Today?

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELY.A) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 31% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Kelly Services saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Kelly Services' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Kelly Services' TSR, which was a 30% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 17% in the last year, Kelly Services shareholders lost 30%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4.7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. If you would like to research Kelly Services in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

