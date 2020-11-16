Would Shareholders Who Purchased Urban Edge Properties' (NYSE:UE) Stock Three Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. Truth be told the share price declined 50% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Urban Edge Properties saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 12% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 21% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Urban Edge Properties' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Urban Edge Properties shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 44%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 21% in the last year, Urban Edge Properties shareholders lost 39%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Urban Edge Properties (including 2 which is are concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

