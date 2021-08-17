Shareholders in QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are in the red if they invested three years ago

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 67% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 22% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because QuickLogic made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years QuickLogic saw its revenue shrink by 14% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price decline of 19% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that QuickLogic shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 10% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for QuickLogic that you should be aware of.

