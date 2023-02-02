Shareholders in Quixant (LON:QXT) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example, after five long years the Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) share price is a whole 60% lower. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for Quixant

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Quixant's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 18% per year. Notably, the share price has fallen at 17% per year, fairly close to the change in the EPS. This implies that the market has had a fairly steady view of the stock. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Quixant has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Quixant will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Quixant shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.1% over one year. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 10% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. If you would like to research Quixant in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

