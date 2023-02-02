Shareholders in Quixant (LON:QXT) are in the red if they invested five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example, after five long years the Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) share price is a whole 60% lower. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Quixant's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 18% per year. Notably, the share price has fallen at 17% per year, fairly close to the change in the EPS. This implies that the market has had a fairly steady view of the stock. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Quixant shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.1% over one year. That's including the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 10% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. If you would like to research Quixant in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

