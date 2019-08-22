Shareholders Are Raving About How The adidas (FRA:ADS) Share Price Increased 351%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the adidas AG (FRA:ADS) share price is up a whopping 351% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. We note the stock price is up 4.1% in the last seven days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, adidas achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 25% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 35% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

DB:ADS Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

We know that adidas has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, adidas's TSR for the last 5 years was 385%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that adidas has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 37% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Before forming an opinion on adidas you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

