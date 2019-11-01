Shareholders Are Raving About How The nmcn (LON:NMCN) Share Price Increased 394%

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the nmcn plc (LON:NMCN) share price is up a whopping 394% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, nmcn became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the nmcn share price has gained 259% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 52% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 53% average annual increase in the share price (over three years, again). That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Arguably the share price is reflecting the earnings per share.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of nmcn's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, nmcn's TSR for the last 5 years was 440%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that nmcn has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 15% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 40% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

