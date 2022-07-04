Shareholders in Real Matters (TSE:REAL) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So we hope that those who held Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 72% hit to the value of their shares. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 32% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 9.0% in thirty days. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 9.7% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Real Matters had to report a 53% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 72% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Real Matters' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Real Matters shareholders are down 72% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.4%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Real Matters is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

