Should Shareholders Reconsider Kromek Group plc's (LON:KMK) CEO Compensation Package?

The results at Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Arnab Basu bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 08 September 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

View our latest analysis for Kromek Group

Comparing Kromek Group plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Kromek Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£80m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£231k for the year to April 2021. There was no change in the compensation compared to last year. In particular, the salary of UK£210.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under UK£145m, the reported median total CEO compensation was UK£231k. This suggests that Kromek Group remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Arnab Basu directly owns UK£572k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary UK£210k UK£210k 91% Other UK£21k UK£21k 9% Total Compensation UK£231k UK£231k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 41% of total compensation represents salary and 59% is other remuneration. According to our research, Kromek Group has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Kromek Group plc's Growth Numbers

Kromek Group plc has reduced its earnings per share by 71% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 21% over the previous year.

Story continues

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Kromek Group plc Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 29% for the shareholders, Kromek Group plc would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 4 warning signs for Kromek Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Kromek Group is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.