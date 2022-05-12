Shareholders in Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) have lost 43%, as stock drops 35% this past week

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) share price is down 43% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 9.4%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Satellogic because we don't have a long term history to look at. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 35%.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Satellogic isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Satellogic shareholders are happy with the loss of 43% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.4%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 0.2% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Satellogic better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Satellogic (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

