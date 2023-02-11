Shareholders in Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) have lost 43%, as stock drops 13% this past week

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) share price up 28% in a single quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 43% in one year, under-performing the market.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Scholar Rock Holding

Scholar Rock Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Scholar Rock Holding increased its revenue by 105%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 43% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Scholar Rock Holding shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 43%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 8.4%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 6% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Scholar Rock Holding that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

