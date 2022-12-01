Shareholders in Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have lost 71%, as stock drops 6.1% this past week

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (ETR:SAE) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 71% in just one year. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 6.2% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 22% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

After losing 6.1% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Shop Apotheke Europe wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Shop Apotheke Europe increased its revenue by 12%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 71% share price implosion is unexpected.. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. If and only if this company is still likely to succeed, just a little slower, this could be a good opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Shop Apotheke Europe will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Shop Apotheke Europe shareholders are down 71% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Shop Apotheke Europe that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

