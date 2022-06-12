Shareholders in SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are in the red if they invested a year ago

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 54% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that SI-BONE didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year SI-BONE saw its revenue grow by 20%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 54%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

SI-BONE shareholders are down 54% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 16%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 5% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for SI-BONE you should be aware of.

