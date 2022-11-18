Shareholders in SIA Engineering (SGX:S59) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 29% over a half decade. Contrary to the longer term story, the last month has been good for stockholders, with a share price gain of 8.7%. But this could be related to good market conditions, with stocks up around 7.4% during the period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, SIA Engineering's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 15% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 7% compound annual share price fall. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between SIA Engineering's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for SIA Engineering shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 21%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in SIA Engineering had a tough year, with a total loss of 6.6%, against a market gain of about 0.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SIA Engineering better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with SIA Engineering .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

