Shareholders in Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) are in the red if they invested three years ago

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB); the share price is down a whopping 82% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 49%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Siebert Financial saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 15% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 43% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Siebert Financial had a tough year, with a total loss of 49%, against a market gain of about 7.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Siebert Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Siebert Financial , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

