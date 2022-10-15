Shareholders in Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 55% in that time. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 14% in the last three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 23% in thirty days. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 10% in the same time.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Sify Technologies had to report a 29% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 55% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Sify Technologies shareholders are down 55% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 25%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.1%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sify Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

