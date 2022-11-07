Shareholders in SiteMinder (ASX:SDR) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 61% in that time. SiteMinder hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 31% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because SiteMinder made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year SiteMinder saw its revenue grow by 15%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 61% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think SiteMinder will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

SiteMinder shareholders are down 61% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 4.4%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 31% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

