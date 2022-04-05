Shareholders in Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shareholders. Unfortunately, they have held through a 60% decline in the share price in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 41% lower in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for Spirit Airlines

Given that Spirit Airlines didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years Spirit Airlines saw its revenue shrink by 16% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. With no profits and falling revenue it is no surprise that investors have been dumping the stock, pushing the price down by 17% per year over that time. Bagholders or 'baggies' are people who buy more of a stock as the price collapses. They are then left 'holding the bag' if the shares turn out to be worthless. After losing money on a declining business with falling stock price, we always consider whether eager bagholders are still offering us a reasonable exit price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Spirit Airlines in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Spirit Airlines shareholders are down 41% for the year, but the market itself is up 6.4%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Spirit Airlines is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Spirit Airlines is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested after exposing himself on flight from Seattle to Phoenix

    A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly exposed himself and repeatedly touched himself on a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to Phoenix, according to court documents.

  • Investing in Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) three years ago would have delivered you a 106% gain

    Arlo Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:ARLO ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 19% over the month. In contrast...

  • Mandy Moore Promises 'This Is Us' Finale Will Leave Fans 'Satisfied' And 'Sad'

    Mandy Moore is gearing up for the end of an era. The "This Is Us" star tells Access Hollywood at PaleyFest the emotional rollercoaster fans can expect from the beloved series' upcoming finale and if she knows who will be in the final scene. Mandy also reflects on directing a recent episode and is wowed by her original audition tape with co-star Milo Ventimiglia!

  • Reds spring training observations: Outfielders continue strong spring at the plate

    The Reds have more depth in the outfield entering the season. Against the Royals, the Reds saw contributions from most of those outfielders.

  • Police identify man shot and killed in central Fresno

    Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a central Fresno shooting last Friday as 41-year-old Isidro Garza.

  • Samsung Elec likely to report highest Q1 profit since 2018 on chips

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to post its highest first-quarter profit since 2018, analysts' estimates showed, driven by brisk profits on memory chips as solid demand helped to keep prices firmer than expected. Operating profit for the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker likely hit 13.3 trillion won ($10.9 billion) in the quarter ended in March, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 13 analysts, which is weighted toward those who are more consistently accurate. Samsung's Q1 chip profit is likely to reach 7.6 trillion won, more than double the previous year's 3.37 trillion won, according to an average forecast of six analysts.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?

    It's a game of trade-offs, where the individual investor must decide which strategy and qualities matter most to them. Here's why the strategy makes sense and how Buffett's portfolio allocation could help you become a better investor. The compound annual growth rate of Berkshire Hathaway between 1965 and 2021 is a staggering 20.1% -- which is one of the best long-term track records out there.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • Buy Micron (MU) & 3 More Semiconductor Stocks for Solid Gains

    Considering the growth prospects of the semiconductor industry, here we have picked four stocks - MU, AMD, AVGO and SYNA - that are solid bets for long-term gains.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Real Yields Show Where the Stock Market Is Really Headed

    Citigroup strategist Robert Buckland ascribes the market’s resilience to real yields, which remain deeply negative. They were rising quickly at the beginning of the year, but that reversed when Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • This Top Stock Pick for the Rest of 2022 Has the Right Mix of Risk and Reward

    The valuation is very attractive, and it is in a great niche, but due to some uncertainty, it has enough risk that it can produce a substantial gain if the market embraces the bullish narrative. Digital Turbine is the leader in end-to-end mobile advertising. It offers a media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize advertising on a variety of devices.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging to Be Bought in April

    The U.S. stock market has been on a wild ride so far in 2022. Despite an up month in March, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average had their worst quarter in the first quarter of 2022 since Q1 2020. Investors looking for quality businesses that can outlast a prolonged sideways market have come to the right place.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in April

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 8.4%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Tesla Has a Big Advantage Over Its Rivals: Free Money

    Bank of America's John Murphy describes a virtuous cycle: low-cost financing leads to growth, which pushes up the valuation multiple. And then it starts all over.